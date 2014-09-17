RIYADH, Sept 17 Saudi Arabia's securities market
regulator said on Wednesday that it would permit off-market
trading of shares in companies which had been suspended or
delisted from stock exchange.
The Capital Market Authority has issued rules covering such
trade and will immediately start receiving requests from
companies to conduct it, the authority said in a statement on
the exchange's website.
Partly in order to prepare the stock market for its opening
to direct foreign investment early next year, the CMA has been
tightening its supervision of the market. The latest rules
appear designed to help shareholders realise some value from
companies caught in the crackdown.
In July, new rules took effect compelling companies with
losses totalling 50 percent of their capital to announce plans
to remedy their financial standing, and imposing penalties
including share suspensions on firms with bigger
losses.
Early this month, the CMA said it was suspending trade in
shares of Sanad Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Co
while the company carried out instructions by the
central bank to strengthen its business.
Last year, authorities ordered the delisting of Saudi
Integrated Telecom Co, a relatively small and new firm
which had struggled for months under the weight of its losses.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Additional reporting by Azza Al
Arabi in Dubai; Writing by Andrew Torchia)