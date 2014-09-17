(Adds comment from analysts and fund managers)
By Marwa Rashad
RIYADH, Sept 17 Saudi Arabia's securities market
regulator said on Wednesday that it would permit off-market
trading of shares in companies which had been suspended or
delisted from the stock exchange.
The Capital Market Authority has issued rules covering such
trade and will immediately start receiving applications from
companies to conduct it, the authority said in a statement on
the exchange's website.
Partly in order to prepare the stock market for its opening
to direct foreign investment early next year, the CMA has been
tightening its supervision of the market. The latest rules
appear designed to help shareholders realise some value from
companies caught in the crackdown.
In July, new rules took effect compelling firms with losses
totalling 50 percent of their capital to announce plans to
remedy their financial standing, and imposing penalties such as
share suspensions on firms with bigger losses.
Early this month, the CMA said it was suspending trade in
shares of Sanad Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Co
while the company carried out instructions by the
central bank to strengthen its business.
Last year, authorities ordered the delisting of Saudi
Integrated Telecom Co, a relatively small and new firm
which had struggled for months under the weight of its losses.
Turki Fadaak, head of research at al-Bilad Investment, said
over-the-counter trading of shares had not previously occurred
in Saudi Arabia, and that the CMA's new rules might currently
allow this to happen in four or five companies.
"By allowing shares to trade OTC, this will help all
shareholders to exit the shares if they wish," he said.
Hisham Tuffaha, a portfolio manager in Riyadh, said the
policy was positive for the stock market as it would facilitate
investment in loss-making firms and help them secure liquidity
needed to get over the losses.
"There are investors who like to buy assets in distress -
they know the business and can make the company successful and
profitable again, but previously there were no means to acquire
it," said Mazen al-Sudairi, head of sell-side research at
Alistithmar Capital.
He said he hoped the CMA's decision would be expanded to
allow OTC trading in shares of companies that had never listed
on the stock market, which would help to stimulate corporate
activity and the economy. The CMA statement did not mention this
possibility.
(Additional reporting by Azza Al Arabi in Dubai; Writing by
Andrew Torchia)