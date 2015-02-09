DUBAI Feb 9 Saudi Arabia's central bank
governor called for reforms to the country's lavish system of
energy and water subsidies, which drain billions of dollars from
the state budget and encourage waste by keeping down prices for
consumers.
In a speech published on the central bank's website late on
Sunday, Fahad al-Mubarak gave no indication that the government
actually planned concrete action. Any subsidy reform would be
politically sensitive, so authorities have largely held back
from it for years.
In May 2013, Economy and Planning Minister Muhammad
al-Jasser called for sharp cuts in subsidies, saying they
distorted the economy. No such action followed.
Nevertheless Mubarak's speech, delivered at an economic
workshop organised by the Saudi government and the International
Monetary Fund, may indicate King Salman, who came to power last
month upon the death of his brother, plans to take a fresh look
at the issue.
"One of the existing challenges is enhancing the efficiency
of the local consumption of energy and water, which resulted in
distortion and a large waste of those important resources in
addition to increasing the financial burdens on the government,"
Mubarak said.
"This requires a review of price subsidies, which should be
changed in a gradual and elaborated manner, to ensure that
subsidies continue to target low- and medium-income segments of
the community, taking into account the social impacts of any
change."
Mubarak did not elaborate on how reform would work. But soon
after he took power, King Salman created a platform to push
controversial economic changes in the future if he wishes.
He abolished 12 committees and councils, creating a new
Council of Economic and Development Affairs to substitute for
some of them. The new council is chaired by his son Prince
Mohammed bin Salman, who is only 34 but became one of the
kingdom's most powerful men in the space of a few days.
In his speech, Mubarak also called for further labour
reforms to push more Saudi citizens into private sector jobs.
Reforms over the past few years have made it more expensive for
companies to hire foreign workers instead of Saudis.
"Recruitment of foreign labor should be rationalised; and
general, technical and vocational education programs should be
further developed," Mubarak said.
The government has projected a record $38.7 billion budget
deficit for 2015 because of the plunge in oil prices. Mubarak
said authorities were considering whether to cover the deficit
by using the state's huge fiscal reserves, borrowing from the
domestic financial market "which is characterised by a liquidity
abundance and a low lending cost", or a combination of both
options.
