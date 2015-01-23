WASHINGTON Jan 23 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
will lead a delegation on a trip to Saudi Arabia in the coming
days to pay respects in the aftermath of King Abdullah's death,
Biden said in a statement.
"King Abdullah's death is a great loss for his country ... I
always appreciated his frankness, his sense of history, his
pride in his efforts to move his country forward, and his
steadfast belief in the U.S.-Saudi relationship," Biden said in
a statement released by the White House.
"In the coming days, I will be leading a presidential
delegation representing the United States to pay our respects
and offer condolences to King Abdullah's family and nation," he
said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Nick Macfie)