RIYADH Jan 23 Saudi Arabia will bury King
Abdullah in an unmarked grave on Friday, hours after it moved to
ensure a smooth transition by appointing a new king and crown
prince to quell fears of dynastic instability at a time of
regional turmoil.
Abdullah's successor, King Salman, now takes over as the
ultimate authority in a country that faces unprecedented tumult
in the region and difficult long-term domestic challenges
compounded by the plunging price of oil. [ID:nL6N0V15FP}
Salman must navigate a white-hot rivalry with Shi'ite Muslim
power Iran playing out in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and
Bahrain, open conflict in two neighbouring states, a threat from
Islamist militants and bumpy relations with the United States.
Reputedly pragmatic and adept at managing the delicate
balance of clerical, tribal, royal and Western interests that
factor into Saudi policy making, Salman appears unlikely to
change the kingdom's approach to foreign affairs or energy
sales.
But by immediately announcing the appointment of his
youngest half-brother Muqrin bin Abdulaziz as Crown Prince, King
Salman decisively moved to end speculation about the direction
of the royal succession and splits in the ruling family.
Many Saudis in a country with a young population will be
unable to recall a time before King Abdullah's rule, both as
monarch from 2005 and as de facto regent for a decade before
that.
His legacy was an effort to overhaul the kingdom's economic
and social systems to address a looming demographic crisis by
creating private sector jobs and making young Saudis better
prepared to take them.
"I think (Salman) will continue with Abdullah's reforms. He
realises the importance of this. He's not conservative in
person, but he values the opinion of the conservative
constituency of the country," said Jamal Khashoggi, head of a
news channel owned by a Saudi prince.
Oil prices jumped on Friday as news of Abdullah's death
added to uncertainty in energy markets already facing some of
the biggest shifts in decades.
UNMARKED GRAVE
In keeping with Muslim traditions, Abdullah's body, clothed
in white and shrouded in a simple cloth, will be carried on an
ambulance stretcher by relatives to rest in the mosque before
being borne to the cemetery and buried in an unmarked grave.
Prayers in the mosque will be led by King Salman and
attended by Muslim heads of state and other senior figures,
including President Abdel Fatteh al-Sisi of Egypt, one of
Abdullah's closest allies after the Arab spring uprisings.
Non-Muslim dignitaries will visit to pay respects to the new
monarch and crown prince, and other members of the Al Saud
dynasty, in the coming days.
Later, following the evening prayer an hour after sunset,
King Salman and Crown Prince Muqrin will receive pledges of
allegiance from other ruling family members, Wahhabi clerics,
tribal chiefs, leading businessmen and other Saudi subjects.
In the kingdom's strict Wahhabi sect of Sunni Islam,
ostentatious displays of grief are frowned upon: after previous
deaths of Saudi monarchs and other top royals, there was no
official period of mourning and flags hung at full mast.
Despite a surge of sorrowful messages from Saudis on social
media, that religious constraint on public commemorations meant
there were no signs in Riyadh early on Friday that the country's
long-time ruler had died.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Hugh Lawson)