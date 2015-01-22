GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks advance, dollar, oil recover from multi-month lows
* Asia higher but markets nervous about U.S. growth prospects
RIYADH Jan 23 Saudi television cut to Koranic verses early on Friday, which often signifies death of a senior royal. King Abdullah has been in hospital for several weeks. (Reporting By Angus McDowall)
* Asia higher but markets nervous about U.S. growth prospects
SINGAPORE, March 23 Oil prices on Thursday recovered from losses chalked up the session before, but the market remains under pressure as bloated U.S. crude inventories and rising output dampen OPEC-led efforts to curb global production.