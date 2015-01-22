(Adds detail, context, background)
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH Jan 23 Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah died
early on Friday and his brother Salman became king, the royal
court in the world's top oil exporter and birthplace of Islam
said in a statement carried by state television.
King Salman has named his half-brother Muqrin as his crown
prince and heir.
"His Highness Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and all members
of the family and the nation mourn the Custodian of the Two Holy
Mosques King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, who passed away at exactly
1 a.m. this morning," said the statement.
Abdullah, thought to have been born in 1923, had ruled Saudi
Arabia as king since 2006, but had run the country as de facto
regent for a decade before that after his predecessor King Fahd
suffered a debilitating stroke.
At stake with the appointment of Salman as king is the
future direction of the United States' most important Arab ally
and self-appointed champion of Sunni Islam at a moment of
unprecedented turmoil across the Middle East.
Abdullah played a guiding role in Saudi Arabia's support for
Egypt's government after the military intervened in 2012, and
drove his country's support for Syria's rebellion against
President Bashar al-Assad.
King Salman, thought to be 79, has been crown prince and
defence minister since 2012. He was governor of Riyadh province
for five decades before that.
By immediately appointing Muqrin as his heir, subject to the
approval of a family Allegiance Council, Salman has moved to
avert widespread speculation about the immediate path of the
royal succession in the world's top oil exporter.
LONG TERM CHALLENGES
Abdullah pushed cautious changes in the conservative Islamic
kingdom including increased women's rights and economic
deregulation, but made no moves towards democracy and was a hawk
on policy towards rival Iran.
King Salman has been part of the ruling clique of princes
for decades and is thought likely to continue the main thrusts
of Saudi strategic policy, including maintaining the alliance
with the United States and working towards energy market
stability.
During his five decades as Riyadh governor he was reputedly
adept at managing the delicate balance of clerical, tribal and
princely interests that determine Saudi policy, while
maintaining good relations with the West.
In the long term Saudi rulers have to manage the needs of a
rapidly growing population plagued by structural unemployment,
and an economy that remains overly dependent on oil revenue and
undermined by lavish subsidies.
Saudi Arabia, which holds more than a fifth of the world's
crude oil, also exerts some influence over the world's 1.6
billion Muslims through its guardianship of Mecca and Medina,
Islam's holiest sites.
Most senior members of the ruling al-Saud family are thought
to favour similar positions on foreign and energy policy, but
incoming kings have traditionally chosen to appoint new
ministers to head top ministries like oil and finance.
In a country where the big ministries are dominated by
royals, successive kings have kept the oil portfolio reserved
for commoners and insisted on maintaining substantial spare
output capacity to help reduce market volatility.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo, Editing
by WIlliam Maclean)