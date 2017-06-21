Russia's Rosneft says to continue dispute with Sistema in court
MOSCOW, June 24 Russian oil major Rosneft will continue court proceedings against Russian business conglomerate Sistema , Rosneft said on Saturday.
DUBAI, June 21 Kuwait's ruler congratulated Saudi Arabia's King Salman for choosing Mohammed bin Salman as his new crown prince, state news agency KUNA said on Wednesday.
Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah prayed for the Saudi king and said he was "looking forward to development and prosperity under the wise leadership" in the neighbouring country.
Mohammed bin Salman was also congratulated by Kuwait's emir, KUNA said. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Alison Williams)
MOSCOW, June 24 Russian oil major Rosneft will continue court proceedings against Russian business conglomerate Sistema , Rosneft said on Saturday.
* Qatar says won't negotiate until boycott lifted (Adds Qatar comment, Doha dateline)
DOHA, June 24 Qatar is reviewing a list of demands presented by four Arab states imposing a boycott on the wealthy Gulf country, but said on Saturday the list was not reasonable or actionable.