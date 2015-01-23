(Corrects to say the United States is one of the top oil
producers in paragraph 8, not the biggest)
* Oil prices have halved as output soars and demand slows
* U.S. shale boom has challenged OPEC's dominance
* Saudi-led OPEC has kept output steady in fight for market
share
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Oil prices jumped in early
Asian trading on Friday as news of the death of Saudi Arabia's
King Abdullah added to uncertainty in energy markets already
facing some of the biggest shifts in decades.
Abdullah died early on Friday and his brother Salman became
king, the royal court in the world's top oil exporter and
birthplace of Islam said in a statement carried by state
television.
U.S. benchmark WTI crude futures rose more than 2
percent to a high of $47.76 a barrel in early Asian trading.
International benchmark Brent futures opened up almost
1.5 percent higher at $49.10 per barrel at 0100 GMT.
The Saudi King's death comes amid some of the biggest shifts
in oil markets in decades.
"The fear of the unknown is going to be supportive to crude
oil prices," said John Kilduff, partner, Again Capital LLC in
New York.
"King Abdullah was the architect of the current strategy to
keep production high and force out smaller players instead of
cutting," he added.
Oil prices have more than halved since peaking in June last
year as soaring supplies clash with slowing demand.
Booming U.S. shale production has turned the United States
from the world's biggest oil importer into one of the top
producers, producing more than 9 million barrel per day.
To combat soaring output and falling prices, many oil
exporters, such as Venezuela, wanted the 13-member Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut output in
order to support prices and revenues.
Yet, led by Saudi Arabia, OPEC announced last November it
was keeping output steady at 30 million barrels per day.
Brent, which had already fallen to $77 per barrel by the
time of the OPEC meeting, dropped another quarter over the next
month as the market digested the fact OPEC would not come to the
rescue.
OPEC's decision not to act, led by Saudi Arabia, was aimed
at defending market share against U.S. shale producers as well
as other non-OPEC exporters such as Brazil or Russia.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by
Ed Davies)