DUBAI Aug 6 Saudi Arabia's aviation authority
said Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir's plane was barred
from entering the kingdom's airspace this week while on a flight
to Iran because it did not have the right permit.
A spokesman for Bashir said that Saudi authorities had
blocked the plane from entering its airspace on Sunday.
It is not clear why Bashir, who is being sought by the world
court in The Hague on genocide charges, was on his way to Iran
but it is likely he was planning to attend an inauguration
ceremony of new Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday.
"The government of Sudan did not submit an official
application for a diplomatic permit for the plane," the state
news agency SPA cited Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil
Aviation as saying late on Monday.
"Under internationally recognised procedures an permit
should be applied for 48 hours before departure of diplomatic
flights."
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter and a leading
Sunni Muslim power, has a tense relationship with neighbouring
Shi'ite Iran.
Iran's ISNA news agency quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry
spokesman Abbas Araqchi as saying on Sunday that flight
permissions for Bashir's plane had been obtained in advance but
that it was still refused entry and forced to return to
Khartoum.
The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) has
issued two warrants for Bashir since 2009, one on five counts of
crimes against humanity and two counts of war crimes, and
another on three counts of genocide.
Bashir denies the charges, saying they are part of a Western
conspiracy.
