JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Dec 11 Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Civil Aviation will issue a sukuk, or Islamic bond, within one or two months to finance its new 27-billion-riyal ($7.2-billion) airport in Jeddah, its president said in an interview on Al Arabiya television channel.

"We have agreed with the finance ministry to issue a sukuk which will be paid back by revenue from the Civil Aviation Authority, and it will be issued soon... I believe within a month or two," said Prince Fahd bin Abdullah. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)