(Corrects size of airport project to 27 bln riyals from 127
bln)
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Dec 11 Saudi
Arabia's General Authority for Civil Aviation will issue a
sukuk, or Islamic bond, within one or two months to finance its
new 27-billion-riyal ($7.2-billion) airport in Jeddah, its
president said in an interview on Al Arabiya television channel.
"We have agreed with the finance ministry to issue a sukuk
which will be paid back by revenue from the Civil Aviation
Authority, and it will be issued soon... I believe within a
month or two," said Prince Fahd bin Abdullah.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif)