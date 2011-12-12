DUBAI Dec 12 Saudi Arabia is in talks with banks about issuing a riyal-denominated Islamic bond, or sukuk, five banking sources said, as the kingdom abandons its aversion to sovereign-level debt to help build a local currency yield curve.

High-level discussions are currently ongoing between the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) and a number of local and international banks with operations in the kingdom regarding the details, the sources said, with an issue expected as early as the first quarter of next year.

The sukuk will not be issued directly by the government but will instead be marketed by either a governmental agency or a state fund, three of the sources said.

"Saudi Arabia has been preparing for this for over 12 months," a source involved in the process said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

"The infrastructure is there, I mean in terms of analysis, market research, risk assessment. They're talking with banks on different options so it's just a matter of time."

The discussions with banks are centred on the technicals of the issue, such as the tenor and whether the sukuk will carry a fixed or floating profit rate, a banker in the kingdom said.

SAMA, the country's central bank, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by David French and Mirna Sleiman; additional reporting by Asma Alsharif in Riyadh; Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)