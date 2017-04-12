TOKYO, April 12 Saudi Aramco will supply full
contract volumes of crude oil to at least three Asian buyers in
May, steady compared to April, industry sources with knowledge
of the matter said.
Despite commitments to cut production in an OPEC deal, Saudi
Aramco has kept its supplies to the majority of Asian buyers at
contracted volumes, reflecting its strategy of maintaining
market share in the fastest-growing market, said the sources,
who declined to be identified due to a sensitivity of the
matter.
However, the oil kingpin has requested that buyers refrain
from using the so-called plus tolerance to buy additional
volumes on top of contracted volumes, they said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)