(Adds Swedish foreign minister reaction)
CAIRO/STOCKHOLM, March 27 Saudi Arabia has
decided to send its envoy back to Sweden, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya
television said on Friday, in a move that will ease a diplomatic
row over the Arab country's human rights record.
Sweden's foreign ministry could not confirm the news but
said a Swedish envoy to Saudi Arabia had assured the Saudi King
on Friday that recent comments from Foreign Minister Margot
Wallstrom were not meant to insult Saudi Arabia or Islam.
"We hope to soon see the Saudi ambassador back in Stockholm
and a return to normal relations between our countries",
Wallstrom said in a statement.
Saudi Arabia withdrew its envoy earlier this month over
Swedish criticism of the monarchy's treatment of women and
dissidents.
In January, Wallstrom tweeted criticism of Saudi Arabia's
flogging of human rights activist blogger Raif Badawi, calling
it a "cruel attempt to silence modern forms of expression".
She has also criticised policies affecting women, who cannot
drive cars and need permission from a male guardian for many
decisions.
Riyadh then cancelled a speech Wallstrom had been due to
give to the League of Arab States, and Stockholm later ended a
long-standing defence cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia.
(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Johan Ahlander, Writing by Noah
Browning; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Ruth Pitchford and Ken Wills)