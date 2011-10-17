DUBAI Oct 17 Saudi Arabian industrial group Tasnee does not see any setback in demand for petrochemicals from China, one of its key markets, a senior top executive said on Monday.

"The demand is there, the prices are good, there are problems in the global economy but (with regards to chemicals) it is difficult to be pessimistic," Saleh al-Nazha, president and chief operating officer of Tasnee told Reuters.

"The way it looks is everything is ok China demand continues to grow and we don't see any setbacks there," he said.

Tasnee is building with Evonik Industries an 80,000 tonnes per year of super absorbent polymers plant in Jubail that will be operational early 2014, Nazha said. The new company, called Saudi Acrylic Polymers Company (SAPCO) is a joint venture between Evonik and Saudi Acrylic Acid Company (SAAC), itself a joint venture between Tasnee and Sahara Petrochemicals .

Another acrylic acid complex partly owned by a Tasnee subsidiary is set to come on stream in the first quarter of 2013, Nazha said. Tasnee Sahara Olefins Co (TSOC) -- a joint-venture of Tasnee and Sahara Petrochemicals Co -- owns 75 percent of the complex and 25 percent belongs to U.S.-based Rohm and Haas, bought by Dow Chemical .

The complex is expected to cost 4 billion riyals ($1.1 billion).

Nazha said Tasnee secured feedstock from Saudi PetroRabigh for the construction of a polyether polyols plant with Saudi Advanced Industries Co (SAIC) in Rabigh, on the Red Sea coast. The agreement is for the supply of 100,000 tonnes per year (tpy) of propylene oxide (PO). (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, writing by Reem Shamseddine)