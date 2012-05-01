Norway's housing starts rose 42 pct yr/yr in January
OSLO, Feb 14 The sale of new Norwegian homes rose by 12 percent year-on-year in January, while housing starts rose by 42 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Tuesday.
DUBAI May 1 Saudi Arabia's National Industrialization Company (Tasnee) will begin meeting investors next week ahead of a potential debut Islamic bond, or sukuk, the petrochemicals firm said in a regulatory filing.
HSBC's Saudi Arabian unit has been selected to organise the roadshows, which could lead to a privately-placed transaction, according to a statement published late on Monday.
A number of Saudi entities have priced their first local currency sukuk this year as interest in the country's debt market grows on the back of high investor liquidity and a desire to diversify funding sources away from bank loans.
The largest of these was a 15-billion riyals ($4 billion) trade from the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) in January. Diary firm Almarai Co and AJIL Financial Services Company completed deals worth 1 billion riyals and 500 million riyals in March and April, respectively. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)
OSLO, Feb 14 The sale of new Norwegian homes rose by 12 percent year-on-year in January, while housing starts rose by 42 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Tuesday.
JAKARTA, Feb 14 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 18.43 trillion rupiah ($1.38 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 31.81 trillion rupiah, lower than the 49.44 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Jan. 31. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.41 for the bonds maturing in August 2032. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in per
Feb 14 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd