BRIEF-Warteck Invest FY EBIT up at CHF 26.6 mln
* FY EBIT of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.81 million), an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year (24.8 million francs)
DUBAI Nov 17 Saudi Arabia's Shura Council, the body that advises the government on legislation, endorsed a tax on undeveloped land aimed at encouraging development and solving a housing crisis, local newspaper Al Riyadh reported on Tuesday.
Fees will be imposed as a percentage of the land's value, the legislative body decided, but rejected a cabinet proposal to limit fees to 100 riyals per square metre. The legislation will be passed to the king this week for his approval, it said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Angus McDowall)
* FY EBIT of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.81 million), an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year (24.8 million francs)
March 23 Australian shares rose on Thursday, snapping three straight days of losses, buoyed by the materials sector and gains from miner BHP Billiton.