DUBAI Nov 17 Saudi Arabia's Shura Council, the body that advises the government on legislation, endorsed a tax on undeveloped land aimed at encouraging development and solving a housing crisis, local newspaper Al Riyadh reported on Tuesday.

Fees will be imposed as a percentage of the land's value, the legislative body decided, but rejected a cabinet proposal to limit fees to 100 riyals per square metre. The legislation will be passed to the king this week for his approval, it said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Angus McDowall)