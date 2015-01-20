DUBAI Jan 20 Saudi Telecom Co has appointed Khalid bin Hussain Biyari as chief executive, the operator said on Tuesday.

Biyari will assume his new role on April 27, according to a statement to Riyadh's bourse.

His current roles include senior vice president for technology and operations, and vice chairman of affiliate Viva Kuwait, the statement added. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)