Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI Jan 20 Saudi Telecom Co has appointed Khalid bin Hussain Biyari as chief executive, the operator said on Tuesday.
Biyari will assume his new role on April 27, according to a statement to Riyadh's bourse.
His current roles include senior vice president for technology and operations, and vice chairman of affiliate Viva Kuwait, the statement added. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order