DUBAI Oct 19 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Wednesday it will pay shareholders a dividend for the third quarter of 1 riyal ($0.26) per share.

The firm said in November that it planned a minimum quarterly dividend of 1 riyal per share for three years from the fourth quarter of 2015 onwards. ($1 = 3.7510 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Susan Fenton)