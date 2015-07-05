DUBAI, July 5 Saudi Telecom Co will distribute a second-quarter dividend of 1 riyals ($0.2667) per share, the former monopoly said in bourse filing on Sunday.

The payout is the same as in the three previous quarters but higher than 0.75 riyals paid for the first quarter of 2014. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Archana Narayanan)