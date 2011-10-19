* Q3 net profit 1.56 bln riyals vs 3.3 bln riyals a year ago

* STC made FX losses of 780 mln riyals in Q3

* Q3 revenue 14.2 bln riyals, up 6 pct year-on-year (Adds analyst quotes, details)

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, Oct 19 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Wednesday that third-quarter net profit more than halved, falling well short of forecasts as it made unexpected foreign exchange losses and took provisions following an adverse government ruling.

Investors are expected to punish STC's shares when the Saudi bourse reopens on Saturday.

Yet it outperformed Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Zain Saudi in the quarter, according to Asim Bukhtiar, Riyad Capital's head of research, with the other two operators' profits also missing estimates.

"Saudi investors do react to headline numbers but, once the market digests the details, STC's share price should stabilise -- subscriber numbers continue to grow and it is doing well domestically in terms of EBITDA margins and operating income," he said.

"Zain Saudi's growth decelerated quite rapidly, Mobily's quarter-on-quarter data growth was much weaker than expected, while for STC, its profit drop was more of an earnings issue than a revenue issue."

The former monopoly made a net profit of 1.56 billion riyals ($416 million), down from 3.3 billion in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement on Saudi Arabia's bourse website.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected the firm to post a quarterly profit of 2.47 billion riyals.

STC said it made foreign exchange losses of 780 million riyals in the quarter and took 134 million in provisions after a state decree saying it should pay extra pension-related costs.

SATURATION

Saudi Arabia's mobile penetration ranks third in the world at 188 percent, according to the International Telecommunication Union, with the kingdom's conservative rules restricting mixing of the sexes and spurring demand for alternative ways to communicate.

Finnish handset maker Nokia says Saudi Arabia is in the top five countries globally for downloads, accounting for nearly one in four of these on its platforms in the Middle East and Africa.

The three Saudi operators are betting on data demand to offset slumping voice margins, and Mobily halved some BlackBerry tariffs in the third quarter.

"STC's shares had been discounted because Mobily was seen as a tough competitor and winning subscribers at the expense of STC, but in the past two quarters this trend has reversed," added Bukhtiar.

STC, which owns 35 percent of Turkey's Oger Telecom, licences in Bahrain and Kuwait and a controlling stake in Indonesian firm Axis, said revenue was 14 billion riyals in the quarter, up from 13.2 billion a year earlier.

Subsidiary and affiliate companies provided 34 percent of group revenue, STC said, without stating whether this was for the third quarter or the nine months to the end of September.

In a separate statement, STC said it will pay a dividend of 0.5 riyals per share for the third quarter.

The operator's shares closed 0.3 percent lower on Saudi Arabia's bourse before the results were announced.

($1 = 3.750 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Jason Benham and David Hulmes)