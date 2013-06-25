DUBAI, June 2X Saudi Telecom Co (STC) is a $21 billion company without a chief executive, a state-run firm that went on a multibillion dollar foreign spending splurge yet which now sees its future within the kingdom after a new regime took control.

The company's annual profits have fallen 43 percent from a 2006 peak and its part-privatisation more than a decade ago has not ended a public sector culture of largesse - a common problem for Gulf governments attempting to subject monopolistic industries to market forces.

STC, the Gulf's No.2 telecom operator, is a ship without a captain, according to one well-placed source, after chairman Abdulaziz al-Sugair became managing director - and de facto company head - following the abrupt resignation of CEO Khaled al-Ghoneim in March.

Ghoneim had only joined STC in June 2012, but quit after losing a power struggle with Sugair, who sought wanted to prioritise cementing the company's domestic dominance.

STC saw the heads of its domestic and international operations, strategic affairs and finance as well as Ghoneim's predecessor as CEO all exit in less than a year from April 2012.

"The resignations are not a good sign - if anything it means there's trouble and clashes at the management level," said a regional telecom analyst who declined to be identified.

Company insiders describe an exodus of first and second tier executives, not only the heads of high profile departments but also up-and-coming middle managers that had spent many years learning the business.

Sugair is restructuring the firm but, this does not tackle chronic over-staffing that is due to its legacy as a public sector company.

"A lot of people are switching departments, but middle management has seen this before - whenever new people come in at top, they have similar ambitions of shaking up the company's internal structure, but then it all blows over," said a person familiar with the matter.

"There are a lot of third party contractors and advisers as well - the latter might see their number reduced, but there doesn't seem to be any will to undertake a full restructuring and make big job cuts."

STC is 84 percent owned by government institutions and is a major employer in the kingdom.

It has an estimated headcount of about 16,000, which equates to domestic revenue of 641,808 Saudi riyals ($171,100) per employee in the first quarter. This compares with No.2 operator Etihad Etisalat's (Mobily) 3,500 workers, who produced revenue per employee of 1.61 million riyals in the same period.

BEGINNINGS

The Saudi government spun off the telecom arm of Saudi's Post, Telegraphs and Telephones (PTT) Ministry to create STC in 1998, which was privatised four years later.

According to Robert Lacey, author of 2009's Inside the Kingdom, much of the royal family was deeply hostile to the privatisation and reform of the PTT under the auspices of Minister Ali al-Johani.

Johani received the backing of Crown Prince Abdullah, now the monarch, to disconnect the mobile services of royals who had not paid their bills.

"It was a crucial change," Lacey wrote. "Elite Saudis - royal and non-royal - might take as many as a hundred mobiles to London for their family and entourage to use, calling freely, day and night, all over the world throughout their holiday."

This ran up bills of tens of millions of dollars that the PTT paid, Johani is quoted as saying.

"It would have been impossible to privatise if we had not made that reform," Johani added.

Following privatisation, STC nearly quadrupled its profit from 2002 and 2006, a year after Mobily ended its monopoly.

Since then STC has found it harder going, although the company mounted a mini-revival in the first nine months of last year, when its net profit rose 28 percent until managerial upheaval knocked it off course.

STC's profit plunged 79 percent in the fourth quarter, which also meant it reported declining annual profits for a sixth straight year and 2013 has also begun inauspiciously, with first-quarter profit down 39 percent due to writedowns from its foreign operations and a 17 percent rise in cost of services.

"Other" costs also rose by nearly three-quarters in 2012. These are largely comprised of predictable expenses such as utility bills and rent of equipment, property and vehicles and therefore should be stable.

"While revenue for the STC group is trending up, profit is trending down," said managing director of Sydney-based consultancy BuddeCom. "The reality is that they will have to significantly change their cost base in order to stay competitive and profitable, so far very few telcos have been able to do this."

Mobily, an Etisalat affiliate, is the leader in data, which is the sector's main means of growth as customers switch to low-cost Internet-based communications from conventional calls and texts. It had a first quarter revenue share of 32 percent.

But STC's dominant position in fixed line services means it can offer bundled packages that include television, internet and mobile services. Using these to cut customer churn is a key plank of its bid to sweat more out of its domestic operations.

Mobily does not directly hold a comprehensive fixed line licence, while loss-making third operator Zain Saudi has struggled to take much of a foothold.

But Mobily is now in talks to buy a stake in fixed line operator Atheeb Telecom, while Zain Saudi in June agreed with the government to defer $1.5 billion of annual fees until 2021 and also appears near to concluding a $2.4 billion long-term debt refinancing, meaning both will soon be better placed to attack STC.

FOREIGN EXPANSION

STC followed the well-trodden path of other Gulf incumbents such as the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat by using extensive cash reserves and cheap borrowing to buy stakes or licences abroad to offset the loss of their home monopoly.

But succeeding in lower income, more competitive markets has proved much tougher than the likes of STC anticipated, while a common mistake has been to acquire only minority stakes that leave the buyer on the hook for debts and losses but without any say in how the company is run.

Between 2007 and 2011, STC spent at least $10.6 billion buying into Bahrain, Kuwait, South Africa, Turkey, Indonesia, India and Malaysia.

Yet it has halted its expansion with the job only half done. Of its foreign assets, it owns only indirect stakes in the most important - Turk Telekom and Malaysia's Maxis Bhd , provider of about $1.4 billion in dividends to STC since 2009 - and is exposed to billion-dollar debts at other loss-making units that could potentially wipe out these gains.

"The international business has led to higher risks for the overall STC business," NCB Capital wrote in a research note. "This has come in the form of FX exposure, higher taxes, as well as operational problems at its international businesses."

STC bought mostly into Islamic countries to capitalise on visitors from these countries to Saudi for religious pilgrimages, but this strategy has not provided much of a return beyond the dividends of Maxis and Turk Telekom.

The kingdom accounted for 89 percent of STC's first-quarter revenue. It previously stated a desire to obtain half of its revenue from abroad.

The company bought 25 percent of Malaysia's Binariang for $5.87 billion in 2007. Binariang ultimately owns 65 percent of Maxis and 74 percent of India's No.7 telecom operator Aircel.

The following year, STC acquired a 35 percent stake in Oger Telecom for $3.5 billion, which in turns owns 55 percent of Turk Telekom and 100 percent of South Africa's Cell C.

"STC's foreign operations are not well connected and so the question is which ones to focus on," said the source.

"Right now, the international operations will be on auto-pilot and management has put the question of what to do with these assets on the back burner. Asset sales are possible, but that's not really the Saudi way - they would much rather try to turn these operations around first."

He said STC's focus was to focus is on fixing the domestic operations for the next few quarters, through to the first half of 2014 at least, a risky strategy when some of its foreign units are proving a big drag on the bottom line.

"Domestically it has been doing well, which questions the rationale behind holding foreign assets," said Asim Bukhtiar, Riyad Capital's head of research.

"Should it keep on pumping money into operations that will not provide a quick turnaround? Or would the company be better advised to invest this money domestically for a better return?"

Aircel, which has an 8 percent market share of India's mobile subscribers, forced STC to take a writedown of 1.7 billion riyals in the past two quarters when an impairment on Oger's South African unit Cell C is also included.

Aircel had accumulated losses of 14.6 billion riyals as of March 13, with lenders to the Indian firm taking pre-emptive action to prevent their loans, amounting to $4.3 billion, from turning into a non-performing asset.

A recent internal assessment by consultant Booz Allen suggested that Aircel needed a further $4 billion in investment.

"STC's main foreign risk comes from its exposure to India - it's a market that is likely to consolidate and STC might have to invest substantially more to remain there," said Alexander Griaznov, an analyst at Standard and Poor's.

STC's share price has fallen 7.9 percent in 2013, having hit a nine-month low in April before recovering slightly.

Saudi's main index is up 10.3 percent this year, while Mobily is within 4.8 percent of March's seven-year peak.

"Excellent Q2 numbers wouldn't impress because there has been too much volatility in STC's earnings, which doesn't inspire confidence." said Bukhtiar.

STC has slashed its dividends by three-quarters since 2005, in part to fund its acquisition spree, and the question is whether it should follow Ooredoo (Qatar Telecom) by committing more cash to get a better grip of its foreign units.

Ooredoo spent about $3.9 billion in the past 18 months, taking majority control of Iraq's Asiacell and upping its stakes in Kuwait's Wataniya and Tunisia's Tunisiana to 90 percent or more.

For STC's board, the main target would be Oger Telecom in order to a take majority holding in Turk Telekom.

Oger is owned by Saudi Oger, itself controlled by the family of late Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri.

Indebted Oger, which is primarily a real estate developer, is believed to have been a potential seller for some time, with Ooredoo having previously made an approach last year.

That came to nothing, with STC understood to have first refusal should the stake be for sale, up to a certain price.

But STC risks Oger selling out to another company, sidelining STC completely and failing to take control of its one outstanding foreign asset would be a huge blunder, even if Turk Telekom's fixed line revenue - provider of about three-quarters of company income - is likely to decline in real terms.

However, increasing the Oger stake would also up STC's exposure to Cell C.

Binariang's main asset Maxis has about a 36 percent share of Malaysia's mobile subscribers, down from 41 percent in 2010, and its net profit fell 26.5 percent last year.

($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith)