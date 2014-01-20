Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 20 Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the Gulf's No.1 telecom operator by market value, reported surging fourth-quarter profit on Monday after it changed its method of accounting for an Indian affiliate.
The company made a net profit of 3.62 billion Saudi riyals ($965 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 393 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to a bourse statement
STC's full-year profit was for 2013 was 9.99 billion riyals, up from 7.28 billion riyals a year earlier.
In the fourth quarter, STC changed its accounting method for its investment in India's Aircel Group, backdating this to the second quarter 2013, the statement said.
($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Keiron Henderson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)