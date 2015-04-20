* Q1 net 2.50 bln riyals vs 2.39 bln yr earlier

* Revenue 12.47 bln riyals vs 10.78 bln yr earlier (Recasts, adds details)

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, April 20 Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the Gulf's No.1 telecom operator by market value, reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday that beat estimates but was smaller than an increase in revenue as costs grew.

The firm, which competes domestically with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Zain Saudi, made a net profit of 2.50 billion riyals ($667 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 2.39 billion in the prior-year period.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast STC, which own stakes in operators in the Gulf, Turkey, South Africa and Asia, would make a quarterly profit of 2.32 billion riyals.

STC had reported falling profits in the preceding two quarters, stalling an improvement in its bottom line largely due to the company trimming its international ambitions.

First-quarter revenue was 12.47 billion riyals, up 15.7 percent.

Profit grew slower than revenue as operating expenses rose by 17.5 percent, or 619 million riyals, as the company upped its marketing budget, general costs grew and amortisation and depreciation costs also rose.

STC did not state a total amount for its expenses, but revealed miscellaneous costs also rose 612 million riyals year-on-year. This included an extra 395 million in wages after a royal decision to grant government employees a bonus of two months' salary earlier this year. STC is majority state-owned.

The company said its number of domestic mobile and fixed fibre broadband subscribers increased by 8 percent and 21 percent respectively, but did not provide more details.

STC's board has approved paying a first-quarter dividend of 1 riyals per share, it said separately, compared with 0.75 riyals a year before, according to Reuters data.

($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and David Holmes)