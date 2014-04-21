DUBAI, April 21 Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the Gulf's No.1 telecom operator by market value, missed analyst estimates despite reporting a 54 percent jump in first-quarter profit on Monday.

The firm, which competes domestically with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Zain Saudi, made a net profit of 2.39 billion riyals ($637.3 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 1.55 billion riyals in the prior-year period, it said in a bourse statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast STC, which owns stakes in operators in the Gulf, Turkey, South Africa and Asia, would make a quarterly profit of 2.70 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)