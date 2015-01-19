Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI Jan 19 Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the Gulf's No.1 telecom operator by market value, reported a 32.6 percent slump in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, missing estimates.
The firm, which competes domestically with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Zain Saudi, made a net profit of 2.44 billion riyals ($649.8 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 3.62 billion riyals in the prior-year period.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast STC, which own stakes in operators in the Gulf, Turkey, South Africa and Asia, would make a quarterly profit of 3.32 billion riyals.
Despite the fall, the company declared it would pay a higher dividend. A separate statement said STC would pay 1 riyal per share for the final three months of 2014, compared with 0.75 riyals for the corresponding period of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.7552 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order