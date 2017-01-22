GE proposes investing in Nigeria's ailing oil refineries
LAGOS, Jan 25 General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities.
Jan 22 The value of Saudi Arabia's imports shrank by more than a fifth from a year earlier in November while non-oil exports also fell, data from the Central Department of Statistics and Information showed on Sunday. SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE 11/16 10/16 11/15 (in bln riyals) non-oil exports 14.397 14.989 15.842 imports 39.757 39.498 51.139 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms) nominal non-oil exports -9.1 -2.8 -7.8 nominal imports -22.3 -32.8 -7.2 NOTE: Previous figures for imports are revised. Non-oil exports traditionally account for around 12 percent of the overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
ANKARA, Jan 25 The Turkish Statistical Institute on Wednesday said it had rejigged its inflation basket, cutting the weighting of food, non-alcoholic beverages, clothing and housing, and raising the weighting of transportation, alcohol and tobacco.
WARSAW, Jan 25 Polish Monetary Policy Council may leave interest rates at their current level throughout 2018 if the economy does not accelerate significantly this year, the central bank's governor was quoted as saying on Wednesday.