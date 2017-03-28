March 28 The value of Saudi Arabia's imports
shrank 11.6 percent from a year earlier in January while non-oil
exports rose for the first time in eight months, data from the
Central Department of Statistics and Information showed on
Tuesday.
SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE 01/17 12/16 01/16
(in bln riyals)
non-oil exports 14.019 14.938 12.708
imports 43.297 38.867 48.996
DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms)
nominal non-oil exports 10.3 -10.3
nominal imports -11.6 -28.4
NOTE: Non-oil exports traditionally account for around 12
percent of the overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's
largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data on a
monthly basis.
