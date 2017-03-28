March 28 The value of Saudi Arabia's imports shrank 11.6 percent from a year earlier in January while non-oil exports rose for the first time in eight months, data from the Central Department of Statistics and Information showed on Tuesday. SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE 01/17 12/16 01/16 (in bln riyals) non-oil exports 14.019 14.938 12.708 imports 43.297 38.867 48.996 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms) nominal non-oil exports 10.3 -10.3 nominal imports -11.6 -28.4 NOTE: Non-oil exports traditionally account for around 12 percent of the overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)