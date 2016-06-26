June 26 Saudi Arabia's imports in April sank
27.2 percent compared with a year earlier and non-oil exports
dropped 18.4 percent, data from the Central Department of
Statistics and Information showed.
SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE 04/16 03/16 04/15
(in bln riyals)
non-oil exports 13.447 15.076 16.489
imports 40.770 44.044 56.013
DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms)
nominal non-oil exports -18.4 -9.1
nominal imports -27.2 -25.6
NOTE: Non-oil exports usually account for around 12
percent of the overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's
largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data on a
monthly basis.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)