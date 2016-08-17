Aug 17 Saudi Arabia's imports in May fell 20.3 percent compared with a year earlier while non-oil exports edged down 0.4 percent, data from the Central Department of Statistics and Information showed on Wednesday. SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE 05/16 04/16 05/15 (in bln riyals) non-oil exports 15.681 13.447 15.746 imports 45.504 40.770 57.121 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms) nominal non-oil exports - 0.4 -18.4 nominal imports -20.3 -27.2 NOTE: Non-oil exports usually account for around 12 percent of the overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)