DUBAI May 7 Jeddah's government has held
initial talks with banks to help secure funding for a
multi-billion dollar public transport network in the city, Saudi
Arabia's commercial capital, say banking sources.
Jeddah Metro Company, a transport company owned by the
government, is expected to make a formal invitation in the
coming weeks to banks and other companies to register their
interest in acting as a financial adviser for the project, which
includes a metro, light rail, tram, rail, local bus, marine
transportation and a 2 km-long bridge, say the sources.
Jeddah Development & Urban Regeneration Company, which owns
Jeddah Metro Company, did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
In 2013, the Saudi government approved a budget of 45
billion riyals ($12 billion) for the project over seven years.
Officials have since said the cost might change because of
adjustments to the plan, without giving a new figure.
Saudi Arabia is cancelling or delaying many infrastructure
projects as a result of lower oil prices but is proceeding with
those it deems of strategic importance.
The government is on a drive to engage the private sector in
sectors of the economy including transport, healthcare and
industry to ease pressure on state finances.
The sources said the project, which spans more than 800 km
(500 miles), would likely be developed under a
build-operate-transfer contract, which usually involves private
investors financing and building projects and operating them for
a period of time, before eventually transferring ownership to
the government.
French engineering and consulting firm SYSTRA was previously
hired to design the public transportation programme for Jeddah,
the kingdom's second largest city.
According to SYSTRA's website, the first part of the
transport network could begin operations in 2020.
($1 = 3.7502 riyals)
(Editing by Ros Russell)