RIYADH Dec 29 Saudi Arabia and Turkey agreed on
the need to set up a "strategic cooperation council" to
stengthen military, economic and investment cooperation between
the two countries, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on
Tuesday.
"The meeting produced a desire to set up a high-level
strategic cooperation council between the two countries," Jubeir
told a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart after
talks in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, between Saudi King Abdullah
and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
He said the council will deal with security, military,
economic, trade, energy and investment between the two
countries.
