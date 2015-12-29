(Recasts with comments on Syria)
RIYADH Dec 29 Saudi Arabia denounced on Tuesday
the killing of a prominent Syrian rebel leader, saying his death
in a Russian air strike last week did not serve the cause of
peace in Syria.
Zahran Alloush, 44, who headed the rebel group Jaysh
al-Islam, was killed when Russian warplanes struck near Damascus
on Friday. His death was a major blow to rebel control of the
eastern suburbs of Damascus.
"We believe that assassinating Zahran Alloush or fighting
leaders that have supported a peaceful solution and fights Daesh
(Islamic State) in Syria does not serve the peace process in
Syria," Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told journalists
at a joint news conference with Mevlut Cavusoglu, his Turkish
counterpart.
Cavusoglu had accompanied Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
on a visit to Saudi King Salman in Riyadh. Sunni powers Saudi
Arabia and Turkey are two of the main supporters of Syrian
rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, who is
backed by Russia and Shi'ite Muslim power Iran.
Alloush's death came nearly two weeks after more than 100
Syrian opposition and rebel groups, including Jaysh al Islam,
met in Saudi Arabia to coordinate stands before peace talks in
January.
The United Nations said on Saturday that the U.N. Syria
mediator, Staffan de Mistura, plans to bring together Syria's
warring parties on Jan. 25 in Geneva to begin talks to try to
end nearly five years of civil war.
"I don't know the reason that made them do something like
this. But what I do know is that if we wanted to reach a
peaceful solution in Syria, we must deal with all the Syrian
groups whose hands are not smeared with terrorism," Jubeir said.
At the same news conference, Jubeir said Erdogan and King
Salman had agreed their countries would set up a "strategic
cooperation council" that will be managed by their foreign
ministers, Jubeir said.
He said the council would deal with security, military,
economic, trade, energy and investment between the two
countries.
"The aim of this council is to bring about a qualitative
transformation of between Turkey and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
so they would be truly strategic and to serve the interests of
the two countries and peoples," Jubeir said.
