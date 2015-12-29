RIYADH Dec 29 Saudi Foreign Minister Adel
al-Jubeir said on Tuesday that the killing of prominent Syrian
rebel leader Zahran Alloush, the commander of Jaysh al- Islam
group, in a Russian air strike last week does not serve the
peace process in Syria.
"We believe that assassinating Zahran Alloush or fighting
leaders that had supported a peaceful solution and fights Daesh
(Islamic State) in Syria does not serve the peace process in
Syria," Jubeir told journalists at a joint news conference with
his Turkish counterpart during a visit to Riyadh. Alloush was
killed in a Russian air strike last Friday.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by
Larry King)