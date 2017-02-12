Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
RIYADH Feb 12 U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday the U.N. envoy to Yemen had his full support, days after Yemen's Houthi group asked him not to renew the diplomat's term due to what it alleged was bias against the Iranian-aligned movement.
In a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on a visit to Riyadh, Guterres appealed to the combatants in Yemen's almost two-year-old war not to exploit the delivery of humanitarian aid, adding any such action was to be condemned.
Jubeir described Saudi-American relations as excellent and said the two countries saw eye to eye on Yemen, Syria, Libya and the fight against militancy.
(Reporting by Katie Paul, Editing by William Maclean)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.
CHICAGO, June 16 U.S. farm groups criticized President Donald Trump's decision to retreat from his predecessor's opening toward Cuba, saying it could derail huge increases in farm exports that totaled $221 million last year.