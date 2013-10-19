By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Oct 19 The Arab Group at the
United Nations urged Saudi Arabia on Saturday to reconsider its
decision to renounce a rotating seat on the Security Council to
protest the 15-nation body's failure to end the war in Syria and
act on other Middle East issues.
"We hope that they (Saudi Arabia), which are amongst the
blessed who represent the Arab and Islamic world at this
important and historical stage, specifically for the Middle East
region ... maintain their membership in the Security Council,"
the Arab Group's statement said.
The group appealed to the kingdom to "continue their brave
role in defending our issues specifically at the rostrum of the
Security Council."
The Arab Group includes Arab U.N. member states with the
exception of Syria, whose membership was suspended when it was
frozen out of the Arab League.
Diplomats said Washington would like the Saudis to keep the
council seat.
No country has ever been elected to the Security Council and
not taken the seat. As an incoming Security Council member,
Saudi Arabia would have taken up its council seat on Jan. 1 for
a two-year term ending on Dec. 31, 2015.
When it announced its decision on Friday to refuse its newly
won council seat, the Saudi kingdom condemned what it called
international double standards on the Middle East and demanded
reforms in the Security Council, which has been at odds on ways
to end the fighting in Syria.
Unlike in the past, when Riyadh's frustration was mostly
directed at Russia and China, it is now also aimed at
Washington, its oldest international ally, which has pursued
policies since the Arab Spring that Saudi rulers have bitterly
opposed.
Citing the Security Council's failure to resolve the
Israeli-Palestinian dispute, take steps to end Syria's civil war
and stop nuclear proliferation in the region, Riyadh said the
body had instead perpetuated conflicts and grievances.
The Saudis have expressed disappointment at U.S. President
Barack Obama's failure to push Israel to end settlement building
in the West Bank and agree to a Palestinian state. The Obama
administration has blocked the Palestinians' push for full U.N.
membership and vetoed a resolution condemning settlements.
WORRIED ABOUT U.S. POLICY ON SYRIA, IRAN
Western U.N. diplomats, suggested, however, that Riyadh's
frustration with the United States had more to do with Syria and
Iran than U.S. policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and
peace process, which has been relatively consistent for decades.
They said the recent U.S.-Russian deal to eliminate Syria's
chemical weapons, which appeared to break a long-standing
impasse on the council over Syria's 2-1/2 year civil war, might
have led the Saudis to conclude Washington is coming around to
Russia's position that it might be better to let Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad remain in place.
Blood-drenched images of Syria's civil war, in which more
than 100,000 have died and in which millions have been
displaced, are aired daily on Saudi news and the kingdom has
backed the rebels with arms and money. Assad's ally Russia
continues to support Assad's government with weapons.
Saudi anger boiled over after Assad escaped U.S.-led
military strikes in response to an Aug. 21 sarin gas attack near
Damascus by agreeing to give up his chemical arsenal.
Saudi concerns that the U.S. decision to avoid striking
Syria demonstrated weakness were underscored by signs of a
tentative reconciliation between Washington and Tehran,
something Riyadh fears may lead to a "grand bargain" on Iran's
nuclear program that leaves Gulf Arab states at a disadvantage.
Earlier this week, the United States praised Iran's approach
to negotiations with six world powers on its nuclear program
during two-day talks in Geneva. Last month, Obama spoke on the
telephone with Iran's new president, Hassan Rouhani, the first
contact between U.S. and Iranian heads of government since the
1979 Islamic Revolution.
If the Saudis insist on giving up their seat, the Asia Group
will likely find another Arab candidate from the Middle East to
take it. Any replacement candidate would likely need to be
elected with a two-thirds' majority in the U.N. General
Assembly.