VIENNA Oct 13 Saudi Arabia said on Thursday it
would hold Iran accountable for any hostile actions and
condemned what it called a "dastardly" plot to kill the Arab
kingdom's envoy to Washington.
Iran, rejecting U.S. accusations made on Tuesday, denies
seeking to assassinate Saudi Ambassador Adel al-Jubeir.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal accused Tehran
of seeking influence abroad through "murder and mayhem".
"We will not bow to such (Iranian) pressure, we hold them
accountable for any action they take against us," Faisal said.
"Any action they take against us will have a measured
response from Saudi Arabia," the minister said in Vienna, where
he was discussing the opening of a religious dialogue centre.
Faisal said this was not the first time Iran had been
suspected of similar acts and condemned the Islamic Republic for
trying to meddle in the affairs of Arab countries.
Asked what concrete actions Saudi Arabia might take against
Iran, Faisal said: "We have to wait and see."
