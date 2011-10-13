(Adds quotes)

VIENNA Oct 13 Saudi Arabia said on Thursday it would hold Iran accountable for any hostile actions and condemned what it called a "dastardly" plot to kill the Arab kingdom's envoy to Washington.

Iran, rejecting U.S. accusations made on Tuesday, denies seeking to assassinate Saudi Ambassador Adel al-Jubeir.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal accused Tehran of seeking influence abroad through "murder and mayhem".

"We will not bow to such (Iranian) pressure, we hold them accountable for any action they take against us," Faisal said.

"Any action they take against us will have a measured response from Saudi Arabia," the minister said in Vienna, where he was discussing the opening of a religious dialogue centre.

Faisal said this was not the first time Iran had been suspected of similar acts and condemned the Islamic Republic for trying to meddle in the affairs of Arab countries.

