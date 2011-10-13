VIENNA Oct 13 Saudi Arabia will hold Iran accountable for any hostile actions, the kingdom's Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal said on Thursday.

Washington and Riyadh have accused Iran of backing a plot to kill the Saudi ambassador to Washington, an allegation Tehran denies.

"We will not bow to such (Iranian) pressure, we hold them accountable for any action they take against us. Any action they take against us will have a measured response from Saudi Arabia," Faisal said in Vienna where he was discussing the opening of a religious dialogue centre. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Angus MacSwan)