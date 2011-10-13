VIENNA Oct 13 Saudi Arabia will hold Iran
accountable for any hostile actions, the kingdom's Foreign
Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal said on Thursday.
Washington and Riyadh have accused Iran of backing a plot to
kill the Saudi ambassador to Washington, an allegation Tehran
denies.
"We will not bow to such (Iranian) pressure, we hold them
accountable for any action they take against us. Any action they
take against us will have a measured response from Saudi
Arabia," Faisal said in Vienna where he was discussing the
opening of a religious dialogue centre.
