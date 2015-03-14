DUBAI, March 14 Western oil workers in Saudi
Arabia may be the target of militant attacks, the U.S. embassy
warned on Friday.
"The U.S. Embassy has information stating that, as of early
March, individuals associated with a terrorist organization
could be targeting Western oil workers, possibly to include
those U.S. citizens working for oil companies in the Eastern
Province, for an attack(s) and/or kidnapping(s)," it said.
The message did not identify the militants.
Tensions are growing in the country's oil-rich Eastern
province, one of the main centres of the Shi'ite community in
majority Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia, as neighbouring Yemen, Iraq
and Syria contend with violent sectarian conflict.
Some leading clerics of Saudi Arabia's official Wahhabi
school of Sunni Islam view Shi'ites as heretics.
But the kingdom has also joined a U.S.-led coalition against
Sunni Islamic State militants, partly out of concern that the
ultra-violent group, which is likely to include hundreds of
Saudis, could gain a foothold at home.
The U.S. warning comes after gun attacks in recent months
have rattled the world's top oil-exporting nation.
In the last attack targeting Americans, a U.S. citizen was
shot and wounded by unknown gunmen as he was travelling by car
through al-Ahsa city in Eastern province in January. A gunman
killed a U.S. citizen and wounded another in the capital,
Riyadh, last October.
In November, seven Shi'ite Muslims were shot dead in al-Ahsa
as they marked their holy day of Ashoura. Saudi Arabia has
arrested the four main suspects and said it believes the attack
was ordered by Islamic State militants from abroad.
The Eastern province has been a focus of anti-government
demonstrations in support of Shi'ites, who complain of
discrimination. The Saudi authorities deny any discrimination.
(Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Larry King)