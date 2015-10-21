RIYADH Oct 21 Saudi Arabia's new ambassador to
the United States is Prince Abdullah bin Faisal bin Turki Al
Saud, a British-educated former head of the kingdom's investment
authority and of a commission on industrial cities, state media
reported on Wednesday.
The seven-decade-old alliance between Washington and Riyadh,
one of the most enduring pillars of the Middle East's strategic
architecture, has been strained in recent years by disagreements
over the aftermath of the Arab Spring uprisings.
However, the United States remains an irreplaceable partner
for Saudi Arabia as its main security guarantor and defence
supplier. Washington in turn, despite its own low imports of
Saudi oil, sees stability in the world's top crude exporter as
essential for the world economy.
Although Prince Abdullah is from a side branch of the Al
Saud ruling family, rather than being descended from a son of
the kingdom's founder King Abdulaziz, he is a nephew of King
Salman through his mother, Louloua bint Abdulaziz.
"It is definitely a sign of how seriously King Salman takes
the American relationship," said Robert Lacey, author of Inside
the Kingdom, a book about modern Saudi Arabia.
Born in 1951, Prince Abdullah, known by his initials AFT
during his stint as governor of the Saudi Arabian General
Investment Authority (SAGIA) from 2000-2004, was a familiar
figure among Western businessmen and diplomats.
His tenure at SAGIA coincided with the kingdom's most
ambitious period of economic reforms, during which it negotiated
accession to the World Trade Organisation and opened swathes of
its closeted economy to foreign and private investors.
Previously, he had overseen the development of Saudi
Arabia's two main industrial cities as Secretary General of the
Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu from 1985. During his
visit to Washington last month, King Salman made strengthening
investment ties between the countries a priority.
