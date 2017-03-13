DUBAI, March 13 Saudi Deputy Crown Prince
Mohammed bin Salman left Saudi Arabia on Monday for the United
States for a visit scheduled to include talks with U.S.
President Donald Trump, the Royal Court said in a statement
carried by state news agency SPA.
It will be the first meeting between the powerful son of
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, who is spearheading a Saudi
economic reform plan, and the U.S. president since Trump came to
office in January.
The statement said that in his talks with Trump and other
U.S. officials, Prince Mohammed, who is also the Saudi defence
minister, was expected to "discuss reinforcing bilateral
relations and review regional issues of mutual interest".
It said that the working visit would start on Thursday but
gave no further details.
King Salman, ruler of the world's top oil exporter, is
currently in Japan, part of a month-long Asia tour to build ties
with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi crude and
promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake
in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.
Trump spoke by telephone with Salman soon after he took
office in January and agreed to support safe zones in Syria and
Yemen, according to a White House statement.
Before his departure for the United States, Prince Mohammed
met with Citigroup’s Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat in
Riyadh on Sunday to discuss investment opportunities in the
kingdom and globally, SPA reported.
(Reporting by Mohamed El Sharif, writing by Sami Aboudi;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)