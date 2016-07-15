WASHINGTON, July 15 U.S. intelligence officials
have finished reviewing 28 classified pages of the official
report on the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States and they
show no evidence of Saudi complicity, White House spokesman Josh
Earnest said on Friday.
"It will confirm what we have been saying for quite some
time," Earnest told reporter during a daily White House
briefing.
The 28 pages that will be sent to the U.S. Congress on
Friday contain no new evidence that Saudi Arabia played a role
in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Earnest said.
