UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Corrects headline to make clear person speaking was Saudi minister not Syrian)
WASHINGTON, June 17 Saudi Arabia supports a more aggressive approach against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, including imposing a no-fly zone and arming rebels with surface-to-air missiles, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Friday.
"If the Bashar regime feels that it can continue in a stalemate, much less prevail, there will be no incentive for them to take the necessary steps to bring about a transition in Syria," Jubeir told a news briefing during a Washington visit by Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy and Warren Strobel)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts