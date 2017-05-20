UPDATE 2-Oil and gas producer EQT to buy Rice Energy in $6.7 bln deal
June 19 U.S. oil and gas company EQT Corp said on Monday it would buy Rice Energy for $6.7 billion in its biggest deal ever, as it looks to expand its natural gas business.
RIYADH May 20 National oil giant Saudi Aramco expects to sign $50 billion of deals with U.S. companies on Saturday, part of a drive to diversify the kingdom's economy beyond oil exports, Aramco's chief executive Amin Nasser said on Saturday.
Nasser was speaking at a conference of scores of senior U.S. and Saudi business executives, coinciding with the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to Riyadh.
He said 16 agreements with 11 companies would be signed, including memorandums of understanding for joint ventures. Officials said earlier that many of the agreements would flesh out previously announced plans. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Katie Paul; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.