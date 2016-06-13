DUBAI, June 13 Saudi Arabia's deputy crown
prince will fly to the United States on Monday for meetings with
U.S. President Barack Obama, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
and senior officials, Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq al-Awsat
reported.
The visit of Mohammed bin Salman, in charge of an ambitious
plan to revamp the economy of the world's top oil exporter,
comes amid a diplomatic row with the United Nations and policy
differences with the United States over the war in Syria and
Iran's role in the Middle East.
Prince Mohammed also plans to travel to California where he
is expected to meet company executives in Silicon Valley, the
newspaper said.
The royal court said in a statement late on Sunday that the
prince would discuss the strengthening of relations with the
United States. It did not specify who he would meet during the
three-day visit.
U.S.-Saudi ties have cooled under Obama's presidency.
Saudi Arabia, a leading supporter of Syrian rebels fighting
to oust President Bashar al-Assad, has been critical of what it
sees as foot-dragging by Washington over efforts to end the
conflict.
It has also urged Obama to take a tougher stand on what
Riyadh sees as Iranian meddling in the affairs of Arab states.
Iran denies such interference.
Asharq al-Awsat quoted Saudi sources as saying that Prince
Mohammed, who is also defence minister, would start his visit in
New York, where he was expected to meet the U.N. chief on
Monday.
Ban said last week that Saudi Arabia had exerted
"unacceptable" pressure on the world body after a U.N. report
blacklisted a Saudi-led military coalition for killing children
in Yemen, a charge denied by the kingdom.
The prince would then meet Obama as well as Secretary of
State John Kerry and Defense Secretary Ash Carter in Washington,
the newspaper said.
(Writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by John Stonestreet)