* Venezuelan delegation meets Saudi deputy oil min
* Venezuelan oil min also met Iranian counterpart
* OPEC meets on June 5
(Adds comments from Venezuela oil ministry)
By Reem Shamseddine
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 21 Venezuela's oil
minister led a delegation in meetings with Saudi Arabian
officials on Tuesday, following talks in Iran, in an OPEC
diplomatic tour as its need for higher oil prices gains urgency.
Suffering from a slowing economy, soaring inflation and
shortages, producer Venezuela is among the members of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries most deeply
wounded by the oil price fall.
Its need for OPEC to cut supply to support prices has failed
to shift the stance of Saudi Arabia and its Gulf OPEC allies,
which are focusing on protecting market share.
Oil Minister Asdrubal Chavez led the delegation that met
Saudi Deputy Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and other
officials in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
The meeting included discussion of "the Venezuelan proposal
for achieving consensus among OPEC countries to reach a joint
position on stabilizing the oil market," Venezuela's Oil
Ministry said in a statement.
Iran's state news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday that
Chavez had met Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh in Tehran,
for talks that included the prospect of higher Iranian supplies.
"We expect the members of OPEC to pave the ground for (an)
increase of Iran's oil production that will reach global markets
when sanctions are lifted," Zanganeh said during the meeting,
the agency reported.
The Venezuelan delegation met Prince Abdulaziz because Saudi
Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi had been visiting South Korea. No
further details were immediately available, and there was no
immediate comment from the Saudi government.
The Venezuelan foreign ministry said on its Twitter account
on Monday that the oil minister, plus Foreign Minister Delcy
Rodriguez and Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco Torres had arrived
in Saudi Arabia "to hold bilateral and working meetings". It did
not elaborate.
Oil prices have almost halved since June last year
in a drop that deepened after OPEC refused to cut production.
The price slide is more painful for countries such as Venezuela
and Iran than the wealthier Gulf states.
In January, a diplomatic tour by Venezuelan President
Nicolas Maduro taking in Saudi Arabia as well as fellow OPEC
members Qatar and Algeria failed to soften the refusal of the
Gulf OPEC countries to cut output.
OPEC meets on June 5. Iran and a Libyan OPEC official have
urged the group to consider output cuts, while Kuwait - in a
view expected to be that of the other Gulf OPEC members - has
said the policy will remain unchanged.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, Writing by Andrew Torchia and
Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy and Andrew Hay)