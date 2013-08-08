* First strong evidence of virus "reservoir" in camels
* MERS coronavirus has infected 94 people, killing 46
* Camel clue will help in fight against infection
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Aug 8 People infected with a deadly
virus that emerged in Saudi Arabia last year may have caught it
from one-humped camels, used in the region for meat, milk,
transport and racing.
In a study into what kind of animal "reservoir" may be
fuelling the outbreak in humans, scientists said they had found
strong evidence it is widespread among dromedary camels in the
Middle East.
The Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV),
which can cause coughing, fever and pneumonia, has been reported
in people in the Gulf, France, Germany, Italy, Tunisia and
Britain.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says 46 people have died
out of a total 94 confirmed cases, the majority in Saudi Arabia.
"As new human cases of MERS-CoV continue to emerge, without
any clues about the sources of infection except for people who
caught it from other patients, these new results suggest that
dromedary camels may be one reservoir," said Chantal Reusken of
the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment in
Bilthoven, the Netherlands, who led the study.
"There are different types of contact of humans with these
animals that could lead to transmission of a virus."
Experts not involved in the study hailed its findings as a
major step towards solving the mystery of, and ultimately
controlling, the MERS virus.
FROM BATS TO CAMELS TO HUMANS?
Days after identifying the new virus in September in a
Qatari patient at a London hospital, British scientists had
sequenced part of its genome, mapped out its "phylogenetic tree"
and found it was related to a virus found in bats.
Further work by a scientists at Germany's University of Bonn
suggested it may have come through an intermediary animal after
they conducted a detailed case study of a male patient from
Qatar who said he owned a camel and a goat farm.
"This looks like the big break that public health workers
needed in the fight against the spread of MERS," said Benjamin
Neuman, a microbiologist at Britain's University of Reading.
"The biggest mysteries ... have been how people are becoming
infected with a virus of bats, and why it is happening in the
Middle East. By showing that one-humped camels have a history of
MERS-like infections, these scientists may have helped answer
both questions at once."
The Dutch-led team, whose study was published in The Lancet
Infectious Diseases journal, gathered 349 blood serum samples
from a variety of livestock animals, including dromedary camels,
cows, sheep, goats, and some animals related to dromedaries.
The animals were from several different countries, including
Oman, the Netherlands, Spain and Chile.
While no MERS-CoV antibodies were found in blood serum taken
from 160 cattle, sheep, and goats from the Netherlands and
Spain, they were found in all 50 samples from camels in Oman.
The Oman samples came from different areas, suggesting that
MERS-CoV, or a very similar virus, is circulating widely in
dromedary camels in the region, the researchers said.
Neuman said the antibodies showed that the camels from the
Middle East had probably caught a MERS-like coronavirus, but
could not tell scientists when that happened or whether it was
exactly the same as the virus that has spread to people.
"There was some anecdotal evidence of people who came down
with MERS after contact with sick camels, but this is the first
hard evidence that camels may be a missing link in the chain of
transmission," he said.
