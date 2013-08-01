LONDON Aug 1 Two Saudi health workers who had
been in contact for patients with Middle East respiratory
syndrome (MERS) coronavirus infections are among three new cases
reported to the World Health Organisation, the U.N. agency said
on Thursday.
The WHO said the female health staff, from the Saudi regions
of Assir and Riyadh, both had mild symptoms of MERS, while a
third new case in a 67-year-old woman from Riyadh was more
severe, with that patient being treated in hospital.
A study by international team of infectious diseases experts
who went to Saudi Arabia in May to analyse an outbreak
concluded that MERS infection is a "serious risk" in hospitals
because it is easily transmitted in healthcare settings.
The virus, which can cause coughing, fever and pneumonia in
those it infects and is often fatal, emerged in last year and
has since spread from the Gulf to France, Germany, Italy,
Tunisia and Britain.
Globally to date, there have been a total of 94
laboratory-confirmed cases including 46 deaths, according to
latest WHO figures. The vast majority of cases have been in
Saudi Arabia.
The Geneva-based WHO said clinics and hospital caring for
patients suspected or confirmed with MERS infection "should take
appropriate measures to decrease the risk of transmission ... to
other patients, health care workers and visitors".
The United Nations health agency last week issued travel and
health advice for the millions of pilgrims who flock to the holy
Saudi cities of Mecca and Medina for the annual haj, saying the
risk of MERS infection among them was "very low."
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Eric Walsh)