By Angus McDowall and Reem Shamseddine
RIYADH Nov 2 Saudi Arabia will raise the price
of water for non-residential consumers, local media reported, a
sign the government is cutting back an expensive system of
subsidies as low oil prices strain its finances.
The rate for industrial, government or large corporate users
will rise to 9 riyals ($2.40) per cubic metre from 4 riyals now,
starting on Dec. 16, the local newspaper al-Watan reported in an
article posted on the website of the Ministry of Water and
Electricity.
A ministry spokesman could not be contacted to comment on
Monday. Some other Saudi newspapers carried similar reports,
quoting unnamed sources in the ministry as saying the government
aimed to reduce the growth of water consumption and discourage
waste.
Residential users, who have long enjoyed cheap water as part
of lavish social welfare benefits provided by the government,
will not pay higher prices, the reports said.
The plunge of oil prices since last year has saddled Saudi
Arabia with an annual state budget deficit exceeding $100
billion, putting pressure on it to reduce spending, although the
government is reluctant to make politically sensitive cuts.
The oil minister said last week the kingdom was considering
whether to reduce domestic fuel price subsidies; he did not
elaborate.
The media reports did not say how much money the government
might save by raising water prices. The move could help to limit
energy use, because much of the desert country's water is
produced by desalination plants.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)