By Belinda Goldsmith
RIYADH, March 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Saudi women
from adventurers to inventors hope a unique conference in Riyadh
on Saturday will highlight their changing roles and inspire
younger women to push for new opportunities in the
ultra-conservative kingdom.
The event comes at a time when reforms are slowly affecting
women's lives in one of the world's most gender-segregated
countries - where women live under the supervision of a male
guardian and cannot drive.
Women can now sit on the government advisory Shura Council,
vote in municipal elections and work in some retail and
hospitality jobs with the government's Vision 2030 trying to
diversify the oil-reliant economy by boosting female employment.
At a one-day conference run by Alwaleed Philanthropies, a
charitable group working to help women, Saudi women from various
walks of life took to the stage alongside international speakers
such as British women's rights campaigner Cherie Blair.
Raha Moharrak, 31, who made history in 2013 as the first
Saudi woman to climb Mount Everest, said girls in Saudi Arabia
must be taught that they are not less than boys.
"My journey started as a mini-rebellion ... I wanted to
shock my parents," said Moharrak, who was determined to do
something different after studying abroad and won her reluctant
father over by explaining why climbing was important to her.
"I reached a certain age in my life when everyone expected
me to fit into a certain box. I wasn't ready to stop my
ambition," she told the conference, where male attendees sat
behind a curtain divider.
Other speakers included Hadeel Ayoub, who invented a smart
glove that converts sign language to text, and Lama Al Sulaiman,
who quit after being voted onto a municipal council as her male
peers insisted she sat in a different room.
"Women in leadership positions today is a must, and there
should be women everywhere," she told the conference of about
200 women.
"SAUDI WOMEN CAN"
Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, secretary general of
Alwaleed Philanthropies, said the conference, with the
slogan "Saudi Women Can", was part of a campaign to draw
attention to their achievements and inspire the next generation.
"I want to give the younger generation role models to show
them that, no matter what obstacles, there are opportunities,"
Princess Lamia told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, which is
partnering with the charity to provide training for Saudi
journalists on women's issues.
Blair said she was delighted to be in Riyadh as Saudi women
were adding their voices "to the global call for equality for
women".
"The only way is up, and this conference is another visible
sign of the mood here for change," she said.
Speaker Eqbal Darandari, associate professor at King Saud
University who was elected to the Shura Council in 2016, said it
was important women learned responsibility and leadership.
"We have a lot of opportunities, but you have to break
through and push the obstacles and not just complain," she
said.
"We are achieving things but not as fast as we would like
... What is needed is social change, and that is slow."
Advertising executive Abeer Alessa said the culture was
slowly changing.
"But one of the main issues and challenges is to change the
mindset," Alessa said.
Saudi Arabia is ranked 141 of 144 countries in the Global
Gender Gap, a World Economic Forum study on how women fare in
economic and political participation, health and education.
A state policy of gender segregation between unrelated men
and women is strictly enforced with separate areas in public
spaces and separate entrances at workplaces.
In public all women must wear a head-to-toe black garment.
Moharrak, a graphic designer, said women need to get the
support of their fathers and brothers for real change to happen.
"All the women who have managed to achieve independence have
two things in common: a rebellious heart and an understanding
father," she says, joking that her success had made it harder
for her to get an arranged marriage as is the norm.
"But I have learned that if you fail, stand up immediately
and carry on. "
